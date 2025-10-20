

Resignation and Appointment of CFO

Brisbane, Oct 20, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - North American lithium producer Elevra Lithium Limited ( ASX:ELV ) ( NASDAQ:ELVR ) ( SYAXD:OTCMKTS ) announces the resignation of Mr. Dougal Elder as Chief Financial Officer and the appointment of Mr. Christian Cortes as Chief Financial Officer for the Company.



In accordance with Listing Rule 3.16, Elevra advises that Mr. Dougal Elder has resigned as the Company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and that the Company has appointed Mr. Christian Cortes as the Company's CFO with effect from 20 October 2025. Mr. Elder advised the Company of his decision to leave Elevra to pursue other opportunities.



Mr. Elder will remain with the Company for a period of three (3) months to facilitate the handover of duties to Mr. Cortes and to ensure business continuity during this period.



Elevra's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Lucas Dow, thanked Dougal for his service, saying: "Dougal has made a valuable contribution to the Company during his time at Elevra. Dougal played a significant role in the successful merger of Sayona and Piedmont to create Elevra Lithium. He has contributed to strengthening our financial and commercial frameworks, positioning Elevra for long-term value creation. He has been a valued member of the Company's executive leadership team, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours."



Mr. Christian Cortes was recently Arcadium Lithium's Chief Integration and Transformation Officer up to the time of Rio Tinto's business acquisition. Prior to that, Christian served as the Chief of Sales and Marketing and then as Chief Financial Officer of Allkem Limited prior to its merger with Livent Corporation. Christian brings twenty (20) years of international business experience in the professional services and resources industries. Christian began his career as a Chartered Accountant with PwC, working with public companies in audit and transaction support.



Commenting on the appointment of Mr. Christian Cortes as the Company's CFO, Mr. Lucas Dow said: "We are thrilled to welcome Christian to our team as the CFO for Elevra. Christian's proven track record and experience within the lithium sector will be invaluable as we continue to drive shareholder value. We are confident that his expertise will be instrumental in supporting Elevra's continued growth and success".





About Elevra Lithium Limited





Elevra Lithium Limited (ASX:ELV) (NASDAQ:ELVR) is a dual-listed lithium producer and developer, supplying a reliable, secure and sustainable source of this critical mineral at the heart of global electrification.

Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, Elevra has a globally diversified portfolio of world-class lithium assets across Quebec, North Carolina, Ghana, and Western Australia. Elevra was formed through the merger of Piedmont Lithium and Sayona Mining.

By combining operational excellence with disciplined asset management, we strive to maximise efficiency, drive superior shareholder value, and create lasting benefits for all stakeholders.

Related Companies