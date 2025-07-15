

Moblan Final 2024 Drill Results

Brisbane, July 15, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - North American lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited ( ASX:SYA ) ( DML:FRA ) ( SYAXF:OTCMKTS ) announced today the final results from its 2024 drilling program at the Moblan Lithium Project (Sayona 60%; Investissement Quebec 40%), further demonstrating the high-grade nature of this highly strategic asset.



- Final results for 116 new drillholes totalling 38,953.40m for Sayona's Moblan Lithium Project, Quebec, Canada with highlights including:



o Inter Area Pegmatites (outside MRE 2024 pit shell):



- 59.55m @ 1.46% Li2O from 316.60m in drillhole SYN-24-0837



o Potential Resources Upgrade (within MRE 2024 pit shell):



- 60.75m @ 1.82% Li2O from 67.50m in drillhole SYN-24-0852

- 54.80m @ 1.62% Li2O from 34.25m in drillhole SYN-24-0854

- 56.50m @ 1.47% Li2O from 226.40m in drillhole SYN-24-0834

- 55.65m @ 1.75% Li2O from 209.60m in drillhole SYN-24-0891

- 48.75m @ 1.66% Li2O from 38.25m in drillhole SYN-24-0939



- All assay results from the 2024 drilling campaign have now been validated and released, adding 33,591 new assays from 281 drill holes (76,202 meters) to the database for the updated Resources and 3D geological model.



- Multiple thick, high-grade intercepts within the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) pit shell support conversion from Inferred to Indicated/Measured categories.



- Drilling confirms continuity of spodumene-bearing pegmatites across all zones, particularly the sub-horizontal dykes that connect Main, South, Inter, and Moleon areas.



- These new and recent drilling results from the 2024 program will be incorporated into a future mineral resource update in 2025.



Sayona is pleased to report the final results from the 2024 drilling campaign, comprising 116 diamond drill holes for a total of 38,953.40 metres. With all assays now validated and released, the program has successfully enhanced the potential to expand Moblan's mineral resource base. Drilling efforts focused on in-fill targets aimed at upgrading resource categories within the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate, while also intercepting mineralisation beyond the current pit shells in the Main, South, Moleon, and especially the Inter Area. These results support the potential conversion of Inferred resources to Indicated and Measured categories within the MRE envelope.



The exploration drilling results reported outside the current resource pit shell are grouped into four key areas: Main, South, Inter, and Moleon. The latest results confirm the continuity of spodumene-bearing pegmatite dyke systems across these zones and particularly the sub-horizontal dykes extending from the Main and South areas into the Inter area that can be followed over 2.3 km. This release also presents new drill results located within the existing resource pit shell, which include intercepts from all four areas Sayona's CEO, Lucas Dow commented: "The consistent high-grade intercepts in the Main, South, Inter and Moleon areas highlight the scale and quality of the Moblan Project as one of North America's most promising hard rock lithium projects. We continue to see strong grades, impressive thicknesses, and excellent geological continuity, both within and beyond the current resource pit shell. These results not only support the potential for a resource upgrade but also reinforce Moblan's position as the cornerstone of our growth strategy in the Eeyou-Istchee James Bay region."



Targeted Resource Conversion (Within 2024 MRE Pit Shell)



This section presents the latest drill results located within the resource pit shell, covering all four areas: Main, South, Inter, and Moleon. Detailed results and their breakdown are provided in Table 2*. Significant wide intercepts (>50m) from conversion drilling include: 1.82% Li2O over 60.75m from 67.50m in hole SYN-24-0852, 1.62% Li2O over 54.80m from 34.25m in hole SYN-24-0854, 1.47% Li2O over 56.50m from 226.40m in hole SYN-24-0834, and 1.75% Li2O over 55.65m from 209.60m in hole SYN-24-0891. These intercepts confirm the potential for upgrading and converting inferred resources to the indicated and measured categories within the 2024 MRE pit shells. The results also underscore the continuity of mineralisation and support the potential for increased reserves at Moblan (see Figures 1 and 2*).



South Area



All newly reported drill results from the South area shown below are located outside the current resource pit shell and may contribute to future resource growth. Key intercepts from the South area are listed in Table 3*. The pegmatite complex in this zone comprises east-west trending spodumene-bearing dykes that are sub-horizontal or gently dipping northward at 10-15deg. Recent drilling confirmed the presence of these dykes, with several thick intercepts returning strong lithium grades, including: 2.20% Li2O over 13.80m (SYN-24-0862), 1.74% Li2O over 24.60m (SYN-24-0864), 1.33% Li2O over 36.90m (SYN-24-0925), and multiple zones in SYN-24-0927 such as 1.48% Li2O over 14.05m and 1.35% Li2O over 14.80m (see Figure 1*).



Both recent and historical drilling results confirm the presence of broad, flat-lying dykes, as well as smaller, paralleltrending dykes that appear to extend eastward, westward, and southward. These additional diamond drillholes in the South area may contribute to upgrading mineral resources in a future resource update.



Main Area



The newly reported drill results from the Main area are located outside the current resource pit shell and may contribute to future resource growth. Key intercepts are summarised in Table 4*. Both recent and historical drilling confirm the northern extension of the Main pegmatites at depth, consistent with their moderate dip of 20deg to the north. Notably, several significant new intercepts were obtained near the eastern edge of the Main area, adjacent to the Inter zone. These include very thick mineralised zones (25 to 38 metres) located outside the pit shell. The results confirm a stacked geometry of sub-horizontal LCT pegmatites, several of which are highly promising in both grade and thickness. Highlights include:



1.85% Li2O over 38.45m (hole 1331-22-185-ext), 1.44% Li2O over 30.20m (hole SYN-24-0883), 2.15% Li2O over 33.40m (hole SYN-24-0896), and 1.92% Li2O over 31.40m (hole SYN-24-0920). These findings continue to validate the subhorizontal continuity of mineralisation (see Figure 1*).



Inter Area



The new drilling results from the Inter area are all outside the resource pit shell and could potentially contribute to increasing mineral resources. Highlights from the Inter Area are detailed in Table 5*. The most significant intercepts (>35m) returned 1.46% Li2O over 59.55m and 1.28% Li2O over 38.00m in hole SYN-24-0837, 1.36% Li2O over 46.15m in hole SYN24-0894, 1.69% Li2O over 41.00m in hole SYN-24-0903, and 1.35% Li2O over 35.40m in hole SYN-24-0907 (Figure 1 and Figure 2*). Drilling in the Inter area demonstrates the continuity of the sub-horizontal pegmatite dykes at depth. All the intercepts presented in this press release confirm the success of this program and the connection potential between Moleon, Main and South pegmatites.



Moleon Area



All results from the Moleon area are located outside the current resource pit shell and indicate potential for future resource expansion. Key intercepts are outlined in Table 6. Drilling in the Moleon area confirms the extension of sub-horizontal, east-west trending pegmatites from the Main and South areas, intersected by north-south striking, steeply dipping pegmatite dykes. This structural intersection creates zones of significant mineralisation with substantial thicknesses. The new results further validate the eastward continuity of sub-horizontal pegmatites into the Moleon area, with N-S trending dykes exhibiting estimated true widths of up to 27m. Notable intercepts include 1.78% Li2O over 16.35m and 1.82% Li2O over 26.75m in hole SYN-24-0887. Figure 1* provides further visual context for these findings.



The Moblan project is located about 130 km northwest of Chibougamau and approximately 85 km from the Cree community of Mistissini. Conveniently located within 300 metres of the Route du Nord, a regional highway accessible year-round, the project benefits from direct connectivity to railway lines leading to major ports in Eastern Canada.



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/AN336H9P





About Sayona Mining Limited





Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is a North American lithium producer with projects in Quebec, Canada and Western Australia. In Quebec, Sayona's assets comprise North American Lithium together with the Authier Lithium Project and the Tansim Lithium Project, supported by a strategic partnership with American lithium developer Piedmont Lithium Inc. Sayona also holds a 60% stake in the Moblan Lithium Project in northern Quebec.

In Western Australia, the company holds a large tenement portfolio in the Pilbara region prospective for gold and lithium.

Sayona is exploring for Hemi style gold targets in the world class Pilbara region, while its lithium projects include Company-owned leases and those subject to a joint venture with Morella Corporation.

