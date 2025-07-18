

June 2025 Quarterly Report Advisory

Brisbane, July 18, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - North American lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited ( ASX:SYA ) ( DML:FRA ) ( SYAXF:OTCMKTS ) advises that the Company's June 2025 Quarterly Activities Report is scheduled for release on Wednesday, 30 July 2025.



The Company will host an investor webcast covering the June 2025 Quarterly results commencing at 10.15am (AEST - Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne) on Wednesday, 30 July 2025.



Retail shareholders and investors are invited to listen via a webcast service. To listen live, please click on the link below and register your details:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/GVY0R083



Written questions may be submitted via the webcast platform. A direct link is also available from the Sayona website:

https://sayonamining.com.au/



This link will also provide access to the archive version that will be available approximately two hours after completion of the webcast. Please note that it is best to log on at least five minutes before the scheduled commencement time to ensure that you are registered in time for the call.





About Sayona Mining Limited





Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is a North American lithium producer with projects in Quebec, Canada and Western Australia. In Quebec, Sayona's assets comprise North American Lithium together with the Authier Lithium Project and the Tansim Lithium Project, supported by a strategic partnership with American lithium developer Piedmont Lithium Inc. Sayona also holds a 60% stake in the Moblan Lithium Project in northern Quebec.

In Western Australia, the company holds a large tenement portfolio in the Pilbara region prospective for gold and lithium.

Sayona is exploring for Hemi style gold targets in the world class Pilbara region, while its lithium projects include Company-owned leases and those subject to a joint venture with Morella Corporation.

