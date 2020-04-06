March Quarterly Activities Report
HIGHLIGHTS
- Commencement of the Tumas PFS following the successful completion late January of the Tumas Scoping Study
- Tumas PFS progressing well with positive results being achieved:
o 117m diamond drilling completed, collecting 460kg of mineralised core sample material this quarter
o 14 groundwater bores completed for the required hydrogeological baseline study
o First-pass metallurgical test work showing encouraging results that confirm the validity of the beneficiation and leach parameters assumed in the Scoping Study, with further confirmatory work underway
- Successful completion of infill drilling program at Tumas 3 with 246 holes drilled for 5,154m
- Drilling focussed on converting 50% of the existing Inferred Resource base to eventual Indicated Resource status. Key results include:
o Drilling confirms continuity of mineralisation across the 2.5km tested within the 7km long Tumas 3 deposit
o Importantly, 85% of the 246 holes drilled returned greater than 100ppm eU3O8, with an overall 4.5m average thickness at an average grade of 364ppm eU3O8
o Results provide a high level of confidence that the conversion rate from Inferred to Indicated JORC resource status to complete the PFS can be achieved
- An updated Tumas 3 Mineral Resource Estimate is expected in early May
- Following a complete review of operations, current workstreams were adjusted to safeguard key assets against COVID-19. The revised work program will preserve the Company's strong balance sheet, whilst maintaining and advancing core objectives
- Uranium price beginning to show early signs of recovery
*To view the full report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2CA4HE6Z
About Deep Yellow Limited
Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist differentiated uranium company implementing a new contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.
Deep Yellow Limited