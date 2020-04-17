

Investor Presentation - Sayona Expansion Strategy Webinar

Brisbane, April 20, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Sayona Mining Ltd ( ASX:SYA ) ( FRA:DML ) ( OTCMKTS:DMNXF ) provide this investor presentation titled "Sayona Expansion Strategy".Sayona and the Quebec lithium strategy- Quebec aims to develop a complete lithium value chain, including downstream processing- Proximity to established markets in North America eg. Tesla gigafactories, with benefit of clean and green hydropower in Quebec, access to established infrastructure and skilled labour- Sayona's projects complement Quebec's plan, with a long-term company strategy to produce lithium carbonate/hydroxide for battery manufacturing in Quebec- Strategically positioned amid U.S. push for secure access to essential battery minerals including lithium- Need for diversification of supply chains in post-pandemic world eg. General Motors seeking North American lithium supply for EVsTo view the presentation, please visit:About Sayona Mining Ltd

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.

