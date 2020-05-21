Perth, May 21, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Blackham Resources Limited (ASX:BLK) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting at the Stockhead video conference "Gold Out West - The Explorers"
Stockhead Investor Video Conference
The full video presentation from Executive Chairman Milan Jerkovic can be viewed from 6.30 am AEST Thursday 21st May 2020 using the following URL:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/KK94JPK6
To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/C1J0T65Q
About Blackham Resources Ltd
