Stockhead Investor Video Conference
Perth, May 21, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Blackham Resources Limited (ASX:BLK) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting at the Stockhead video conference "Gold Out West - The Explorers"

The full video presentation from Executive Chairman Milan Jerkovic can be viewed from 6.30 am AEST Thursday 21st May 2020 using the following URL:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/KK94JPK6

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/C1J0T65Q


About Blackham Resources Ltd

Blackham Resources ASX:BLKBlackham Resources Limited (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) Wiluna-Matilda Gold Operation is located in Australia's largest gold belt which stretches from Norseman through Kalgoorlie to Wiluna. The Operation now includes resources of 96Mt @ 2.2g/t for 6.7Moz Au all within 20kms of the central processing facility. Blackham has consolidated the entire Wiluna Goldfield within a +1,440km2 tenure package which has historically produced in excess of 4.4 million ounces over a 120-year mining history.

   


Contact
Milan Jerkovic
Executive Chairman
Office: +61-8-9322-6418

Jim Malone
Investor Relations
Mobile: +61-419-537-714



