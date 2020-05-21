

Stockhead Investor Video Conference

Perth, May 21, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Blackham Resources Limited ( ASX:BLK ) ( FRA:NZ3 ) ( OTCMKTS:BKHRF ) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting at the Stockhead video conference "Gold Out West - The Explorers"The full video presentation from Executive Chairman Milan Jerkovic can be viewed from 6.30 am AEST Thursday 21st May 2020 using the following URL:To view the presentation, please visit:About Blackham Resources Ltd

Blackham Resources Limited (ASX:BLK) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) Wiluna-Matilda Gold Operation is located in Australia's largest gold belt which stretches from Norseman through Kalgoorlie to Wiluna. The Operation now includes resources of 96Mt @ 2.2g/t for 6.7Moz Au all within 20kms of the central processing facility. Blackham has consolidated the entire Wiluna Goldfield within a +1,440km2 tenure package which has historically produced in excess of 4.4 million ounces over a 120-year mining history.