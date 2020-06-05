

Contract with CSE Crosscom for WA Resources Sector Project

Sydney, June 5, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Etherstack plc ( ASX:ESK ) is pleased to announce its Australian subsidiary, Auria Wireless Pty Limited, has entered a contract with Perth base system integrator, CSE Crosscom, to provide Auria's P25 digital radio network technology to CSE Crosscom's customer, being a mining company with activities in the Pilbara region of north-west Western Australia.The delivery is just the first stage of a multi stage project to provide critical voice communications technology and equipment for the mining company. The initial contract is valued at AU$400,000 and is expected to be delivered in the current half year ending 30 June 2020.Etherstack CEO, David Deacon said, "This is an important win for Etherstack as it is the first significant deployment of our technology into a major resources project in Western Australia. Our products and technologies are a good fit for this sector and we are thrilled to be deploying our solution into such an important project. We are also delighted to partner with an integrator of the calibre of CSE Crosscom, part of the CSE Global group of companies".Alistair Tibballs, General Manager of CSE Crosscom said "We are pleased to be providing this communications solution to the WA resources sector and we look forward to working with Auria Wireless to deliver a top class communications technology solution to our customer. In the current challenging global environment, the importance of high quality Australian manufactured solutions cannot be underestimated"About CSE Global Ltd ("CSE"):Listed on Singapore Exchange since 1999, CSE Global Limited is a global technologies company with an international presence spanning the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Group has now more than 1,500 employees worldwide, and operates a network of 41 offices across the globe. In line with its global ambitions, the Group has adopted the ISO 9001 Quality Management System as certified by Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance (LRQA) and DNV. The CSE Group of companies has been very successful in offering cost-effective, totally integrated solutions to industries in the Oil & Gas, Infrastructure and Mining sectors. CSE has a consistent profit track and a management that is focused on operational excellence to achieve sustainable profit growth and enhance shareholder returns.About Etherstack Plc

Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is a wireless technology company specialising in developing, manufacturing and licensing mission critical radio technologies for wireless equipment manufacturers and network operators around the globe. With a particular focus in the public safety, defence, utilities, transportation and resource sectors, Etherstack's technology and solutions can be found in radio communications equipment used in the most demanding situations. The company has Research and Development facilities in London, Sydney, New York and Yokohama.