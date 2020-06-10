

Diamond Drilling Underway

Sydney, June 10, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobre Limited ( ASX:CBE ) is pleased to announce that its third drilling program has now commenced at the 100% owned Perrinvale Volcanic-Hosted Massive Sulphide (VHMS) Project located in Western Australia (refer Figure 1*).Highlights- Cobre's third drilling program at the Perrinvale VHMS Project has commenced, with the diamond drill rig now onsite. The reverse circulation drill rig is due to mobilise to site this week.- This program includes 6,000m of RC and DD drilling at Perrinvale with the dual aim of extending current VHMS mineralisation and drill testing new targets.- Metallurgical test work will commence on an ore sample from the Schwabe Prospect.As announced to the ASX 19 May 2020, the Company has budgeted for a combined 6,000m of Diamond Core (DC) and Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling as part of this program. This is Cobre's third drill program at Perrinvale, and will include further holes at the Schwabe, Zinco Lago and Zinco Rame prospects, plus the first drill testing of several other VHMS targets in the area (refer Figure 2*).Further Drilling at Schwabe, Zinco Lago, Zinco Rame and Lago Rame ProspectsDrilling and surface sampling over the last 18 months have confirmed the VHMS prospectivity of the Panhandle Greenstone Belt within the Perrinvale Project. Recent down-hole and ground-based ElectroMagnetic (EM) surveys have further defined conductive targets. The known base & precious metal prospects at Schwabe, Zinco Lago, Zinco Rame and Lago Rame will all be progressed with a mix of RC and DC holes as part of this campaign.Other Prospective Drill Targets within the Perrinvale ProjectThe Company has also completed field investigations and EM surveys in adjacent areas which have identified new VHMS prospects at Piega del West, Costa del Islas, and Ponchiera North within the Perrinvale Project. These target areas, along with an initial drill test of the anticlinal structure at the Ponchiera Copper Prospect, will be tested via RC drilling (as shown on Figure 3*).Schwabe Prospect Metallurgical TestWith high-grade VHMS mineralisation confirmed at the Schwabe Prospect earlier this year1, and the recent arrival of the DC rig onsite, the Company is using this opportunity to generate a sample for sighter metallurgical test work.The drill rig has commenced a HQ diamond core hole at Schwabe, with the aim of generating an ore sample which can be assessed for its suitability for sorting, leaching and flotation processing. Results of the metallurgical testing are expected to be received progressively over an eight-week period from delivery of the ore sample to the laboratory.Flexible Drilling ProgramMany of the VHMS targets within the Perrinvale Project have never been drilled, accordingly, Cobre's technical team is taking a staged approach to this third exploration program. Approximately 2,000m of RC drilling and 1,600m of DC drilling has been allocated to date (60% of the 6,000m total). This allows for any positive assay results to be immediately followed up with additional exploration drilling.Cobre's Executive Chairman and Managing Director, Martin Holland, said in relation to this latest drilling program at the Perrinvale Project:"Cobre's highly specialised and experienced VHMS technical team has completed a thorough analysis of recent assaying and electromagnetic survey results at Perrinvale in order to determine the priorities and targets for the current drilling program. This program has twin aims of extending the strike length and depth of known VHMS mineralisation, while also stepping out to test new targets at Perrinvale. Our objective is to unlock the broader potential of the Perrinvale Project beyond the existing VHMS mineralisation at Schwabe1. With the DC rig now drilling onsite, and the RC rig due to commence in the coming days, we look forward to reporting the assay results as they become available."Background on the Perrinvale ProjectAs a private company in June 2019, Cobre undertook an initial reverse circulation drilling program within the Perrinvale tenements to investigate targets identified by earlier exploration. At that time, the drilling program intersected very high-grade VHMS base metal & gold mineralisation at shallow depth. The best assayed intercept was at the Schwabe Prospect to date: 5m at 9.75% copper, 3.2g/t gold, 34g/t silver and 3.1% zinc from 50m depth1. Subsequently in August 2019, Cobre completed an airborne electromagnetic survey within the Perrinvale project area and identified a total of 10 potential VHMS prospects. Cobre was listed on ASX in January 2020. Since that time, Cobre has embarked on a systematic exploration program of RC and diamond drilling and electromagnetic surveys in order to further investigate the VHMS potential of the Perrinvale area.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Cobre Limited

Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) is a Sydney based company focused on mineral exploration in Western Australia. The company recently discovered a new high grade VMS deposit enriched in Copper, Gold, Zinc and Silver in Western Australia from its maiden drill program in June 2019.