CEO Presentation to Annual General Meeting
As 4G and 5G cellular networks become ubiquitous and advances in satellite communications technologies are made, Etherstack is well placed to capitalise on the shift in technologies and the application of these to our market area with innovative communications products for public safety professionals, utilities and defence clients.
The company is currently undertaking development of new military waveform technology for the defence industry as well as reimagining the form factor and functionality of highly specialised communications devices.
To view the AGM Presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/M0N4298O
About Etherstack Plc
Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is a wireless technology company specialising in developing, manufacturing and licensing mission critical radio technologies for wireless equipment manufacturers and network operators around the globe. With a particular focus in the public safety, defence, utilities, transportation and resource sectors, Etherstack's technology and solutions can be found in radio communications equipment used in the most demanding situations. The company has Research and Development facilities in London, Sydney, New York and Yokohama.
|
|
Etherstack Plc