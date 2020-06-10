

CEO Presentation to Annual General Meeting

Sydney, June 12, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Etherstack Plc ( ASX:ESK ) has invested in excess of $20 million into our suite of intellectual property assets over an extended period and has developed a substantial intellectual property portfolio that generates a diverse range of revenue streams from multiple technology areas, clients and regions, and from a mix of mature, new and emerging product lines.As 4G and 5G cellular networks become ubiquitous and advances in satellite communications technologies are made, Etherstack is well placed to capitalise on the shift in technologies and the application of these to our market area with innovative communications products for public safety professionals, utilities and defence clients.The company is currently undertaking development of new military waveform technology for the defence industry as well as reimagining the form factor and functionality of highly specialised communications devices.

Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is a wireless technology company specialising in developing, manufacturing and licensing mission critical radio technologies for wireless equipment manufacturers and network operators around the globe. With a particular focus in the public safety, defence, utilities, transportation and resource sectors, Etherstack's technology and solutions can be found in radio communications equipment used in the most demanding situations. The company has Research and Development facilities in London, Sydney, New York and Yokohama.