

Mines & Money Conference Presentation

Sydney, June 22, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - PYX Resources Ltd ( NSX:PYX ) is pleased to advise that it is participating in the Mines and Money Asia Pacific Conference from 23 to 25 June 2020, and providing the Company Presentation.The Mines and Money Conference showcases strategic mineral, coal, oil and gas opportunities, and provides the forum to match projects with global investment throughout the three day conference.Mandiri Inferred ResourceThe Mandiri mineral sands deposit hosts a 6 Mt Inferred JORC Resource of zircon. The Company originally announced this resource in its Prospectus released on NSX on 20 February 2020 and confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Prospectus. All material assumptions and technical parameters disclosed in the Prospectus that underpin the estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed.To view the Presentation, please visit:About Pyx Resources Limited

