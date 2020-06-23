

Partnering Update

Brisbane, June 23, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Anatara Lifesciences Ltd ( ASX:ANR ) provides an update on partnering discussions for Detach(R) and GaRP.Highlights- Anatara does not anticipate reaching a partnering agreement by the end of FY 2020 for an animal health product- Anatara remains in discussions with third parties to progress development of the company's animal health assets to address barriers to partnering- Anatara continues to progress the human health portfolio and now plans the commencement of a clinical trial of GaRP in irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in the 4th quarter of calendar 2020- Anatara is evaluating partnering opportunities for GaRP with multinational consumer health companiesDetach(R) is a non-antibiotic product which was approved by the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) as an aid in the control of diarrhoeal disease in piglets (known as scour).Anatara updates advice that:- there remains a need for a safe, effective, non-antibiotic solution to control scour in piglets and that there is a similar need in other livestock species, such as poultry.- opportunities exist for the product globally but with varying requirements for regulatory approval, including additional formulations and in-country field trials.- Anatara's Detach(R) oral drench is suited to pre-weaning piglets however this is not a preferred dosage form in larger, post-weaning piglets with feedback suggesting an additional dosage form is required; hence, new formulations need to be developed to enable alternative administration options for post-weaning piglets.- due to budgetary constraints, Anatara is exploring, through animal health partner companies, options to develop and commercialise Detach(R) in multiple species.Anatara is nearing conclusion of a process of due diligence and negotiation with many of the world's leading animal health companies. Anatara's objective being to partner with a company or companies to register Detach(R) in key overseas markets, develop new formulations and administration methods for Detach(R) to expand utility, and to develop Detach(R) for other livestock species such as poultry.While partnering discussions continue, Anatara does not expect to successfully reach a partnering agreement by the end of FY 2020. As highlighted, feedback suggests that additional dosage forms for piglets is required and furthermore proof of concept data in encouraging indications for other species is also required.While focussing financial resources on development of GaRP, Anatara has been evaluating development, in collaboration with third parties, additional dosage forms for piglets and to utilise Anatara's intellectual property in other species including in-feed formulations for piglets, formulations for aquaculture and formulations for poultry. These activities may evolve into opportunities in new areas.CEO Steve Lydeamore commented, "Anatara is engaged in discussions with third parties to progress development of Anatara's animal health assets to address barriers to partnering. We will continue to provide updates to the market as these activities progress."Anatara's Gastrointestinal ReProgramming (GaRP) OTC medicineAnatara's GaRP over-the-counter medicine is being developed to specifically target two human gastrointestinal disorders, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). IBS is the most common GI condition affecting approximately 11% of the global population while IBD affects an estimated five million people globally.GaRP is a single product with multiple benefits, aimed at effectively managing many of the major symptoms experienced by IBS and IBD patients. GaRP has been designed as an everyday option for IBS patients to 1) manage ongoing chronic symptoms and 2) minimise episodic flare ups. The product works in four ways to obtain relief for patients, targeting ingredients to where they are most needed:1. Reduces pain of episodic flare ups by relaxing muscles of the gut2. Reduces inflammation by protecting the lining of the gut3. Restores the microbiome by promoting the growth of good bacteria4. Repairs and regenerates the lining of the gut wall to protect against future flare upsCurrent pharmaceutical treatments have high failure rates and severe side-effects, leading to over 50% of IBS and IBD patients trying complementary and alternative medicines (CAMS) in the hope of effectively managing their chronic bowel condition. As many patients and healthcare providers believe the risk benefit of CAMs to be favourable, patients are willing to invest in their health, with this market segment being significant. In 2018, expenditure on gastrointestinal supplements and OTC digestive remedies in the US alone was US$8 billion.CEO Steve Lydeamore commented, "Anatara is highly encouraged by the successful in vitro and in vivo preclinical data reported for its GaRP OTC medicine to date and is pleased to be planning commencement of a clinical trial in irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in the 4th quarter of calendar 2020. As anticipated in our Covid-19 market update, Anatara is proceeding with a decentralised trial design allowing participants to be recruited and participate remotely. Anatara is evaluating partnering opportunities with multinational consumer health companies."About Anatara Lifesciences Ltd

Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) is developing and commercialising innovative, evidence-based products for gastrointestinal health where there is significant unmet need. Anatara is a life sciences company with expertise in developing products for animal and human health. Anatara is focused on building a pipeline of human gastrointestinal health products. Underlying this product development program is our commitment to delivering real outcomes for patients and strong value for our shareholders. For more information, please visit www.anataralifesciences.com.