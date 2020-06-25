

Mines & Money EMEA Conference Presentation

Sydney, June 26, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - PYX Resources Ltd ( NSX:PYX ) is pleased to advise that it is participating in the Mines and Money EMEA Conference from 30 June 2020 to 2 July 2020, and providing the Company Presentation in the link below.The Mines and Money Conference showcases strategic mineral, coal, oil and gas opportunities, and provides the forum to match projects with global investment throughout the three day conference.To view the presentation, please visit:About Pyx Resources Limited

PYX Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) is a global producer of premium zircon listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia. The Company's flagship asset is the Mandiri mineral sands deposit, located in the alluvium sediment rich region of Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. Boasting the world's 5th largest producing deposit of zircon, PYX is a large-scale, near-surface open pit operation in production since 2015 and with exploration to date validating the presence of additional Valuable Heavy Minerals such as rutile, ilmenite among others within its mineral sands.