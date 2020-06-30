

Additional information - Samsung Global Teaming Agreement

Sydney, June 30, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Etherstack ( ASX:ESK ) hereby provides additional information in connection with the ASX announcement dated 30 June 2020 titled "Etherstack signs Global Teaming Agreement with Samsung for 4G/5G Public Safety"1. The Global Teaming agreement sets out the manner in which Etherstack and Samsung collaborate. Etherstack derives revenues from this Global Teaming Agreement in the future when Samsung and Etherstack together supply technology to Samsung's customers.2. The Global Teaming agreement is expected to have an initial period of 2 years and contains conditions under which the agreement may be extended for a further period of 2 years.About Etherstack Plc

