Perth, July 1, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:WMX) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:BKHRF) is a developing gold mining company listed on the ASX (ASX:WMX) that controls 100% of the Wiluna Gold Operation located at the northern end of the Western Australian Goldfields.

Four gold systems have been defined on the Company's 1,600 km 2 tenure to date with substantial production growth and discovery potential with the primary objectives being:

- Exploring for discoveries "Under the Headframe" and regionally; discoveries located near existing development and infrastructure; and

- Transitioning to a two staged production profile of 120kozpa of gold in Stage 1 (September 2021), increasing to +250kozpa gold and gold dore in Stage 2

About Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd

Wiluna Mining Corporation LtdWiluna Mining Corporation (ASX:WMX) is a Perth based, ASX listed gold mining company that controls over 1,600 square kilometres of the Yilgarn Craton in the Northern Goldfields of WA. The Yilgarn Craton has a historic and current gold endowment of over 380 million ounces, making it one of most prolific gold regions in the world. The Company owns 100% of the Wiluna Gold Operation which has a defined resource of 6.4 Moz at a grade of 2.1 g/t Au. In May 2019, a new highly skilled management team took control of the Company with a clear plan to leverage the Wiluna Gold Operation's multi-million-ounce potential.

    


Contact
Milan Jerkovic
Executive Chair
+61 8 9322 6418

Jim Malone
GM - Investor Relations
+61 419 537 714

Dannika Warburton
Media and Communications
+61 401 094 261



