

Company Presentation

Perth, July 1, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd ( ASX:WMX ) ( FRA:NZ3 ) ( OTCMKTS:BKHRF ) is a developing gold mining company listed on the ASX ( ASX:WMX ) that controls 100% of the Wiluna Gold Operation located at the northern end of the Western Australian Goldfields.Four gold systems have been defined on the Company's 1,600 km 2 tenure to date with substantial production growth and discovery potential with the primary objectives being:- Exploring for discoveries "Under the Headframe" and regionally; discoveries located near existing development and infrastructure; and- Transitioning to a two staged production profile of 120kozpa of gold in Stage 1 (September 2021), increasing to +250kozpa gold and gold dore in Stage 2To view the presentation, please visit:About Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd

