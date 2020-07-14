

June Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, July 14, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Deep Yellow Limited ( ASX:DYL ) ( FRA:JMI ) ( OTCMKTS:DYLLF ) announce the June Quarterly Activities Report with the following significant highlights.- Pre-Feasibility Study test work at the Tumas Project using RC sample material, delivered highly encouraging results equal to or better than assumptions used in the Scoping Studyo Further metallurgical test work using representative Tumas 3 diamond core sample material validated the excellent RC sample results- Successful infill drilling at Tumas 3 delivered a remarkable, almost 100% conversion of the Inferred Resource to an Indicated Resource category, with overall resources at Tumas 3 now 36.8Mlb at 328ppm comprising:o Indicated Resources of 24.1Mlb at 313ppm eU3O8; ando Inferred Resource of 12.7Mlb at 358ppm eU3O8- The total Measured and Indicated Resource at Tumas 1, 2 and 3 stands at 37.2Mlb at 337ppm eU3O8, well above what is required for completion of the Tumas Pre-Feasibility StudyPOST-QUARTER- Breakthrough results from the Nova JV drill program, intersecting zones of thick uranium mineralisation in basement targets- Seven holes completed with all holes intersecting mineralisation. Grades and thickness improving to the north. Best intersections included:o TN236RC - returned a cumulative downhole thickness of 44m, Specifically:- 2m at 385ppm eU3O8 from 32m- 10m at 326ppm eU3O8 from 63m- 24m at 297ppm eU3O8 from 139m- 8m at 216ppm eU3O8 from 164mo TN237RC- 10m at 305ppm eU3O8 from 64m- 2m at 339ppm eU3O8 from 113m- The highly promising results indicate that the 4km by 1km Barking Gecko prospect is part of a larger mineralised system, which includes basement-related deposits in the adjacent 100% owned Reptile Project, defining an 18km zone of very high uranium prospectivity.To view the full report, please visit:About Deep Yellow Limited

