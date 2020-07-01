

Samphire Uranium Project Acquisition - Status Update

Brisbane, July 20, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Alligator Energy ( ASX:AGE ) refers to the market announcement of 11 June 2020 titled 'Alligator to acquire 47 M lbs uranium resource in South Australia from Samphire Uranium' and the further update on 1 July 2020.Alligator confirms that the proposed Share Purchase Agreement for the transaction has been substantially agreed by Alligator and Samphire Uranium, and now awaits final clarification from ASIC on the regulatory requirements under the Corporations Act before progressing to execution.The market announcement of 1 July 2020 noted that the parties had agreed to extend the deadline for finalising the Share Purchase Agreement to 17 July 2020. This deadline has been further extended to 31 July 2020 to allow for finalising the regulatory engagement.Due diligence activities which form part of the conditions precedent are nearing finalisation with no impediments to the transaction identified to date.About Alligator Energy Ltd

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.

Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).