

Appoints Paradigm Capital Founder Paul Dickson to the Board

Perth, Mar 18, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Verity Resources Limited ( ASX:VRL ) advises that Dr Paul Woolrich has retired from the Board of the Company, and Mr Paul Dickson has been appointed as an Independent Director, effective from today.



The Board recognises and greatly appreciates Dr Woolrich's significant contribution and wealth of geological knowledge he has provided the Company. Dr Woolrich will remain as a consultant to the Company.



Mr Dickson has has over 35 years of experience in the finance services industry and has worked with a number of stock broking firms including Ord Minett Ltd and Colonial Stock-broking Limited.



Paul is currently independent non-executive Chair of Alligator Energy Ltd ( ASX:AGE ) and was appointed non-executive chair in 2018, where he oversaw the acquisition and development of the Samphire Uranium Project's Blackbush Deposit that has progressed to scoping study. Paul is also currently independent non-executive Chair of Axel REE Limited ( ASX:AXL ), which holds a major rare earth elements discovery in Brazil, where he chaired the company's ASX listing in July 2024.



Paul was a founder/director of Paradigm Capital Pty Ltd and DDM Capital Pty Ltd, which provided a range of services including capital raising and general corporate advice for small-cap companies and Proserpine Capital Partners Pty Ltd, a private equity business based in Melbourne. Paul also currently consults to the equity markets segment at Henslow Pty Ltd.





About Verity Resources Ltd





Verity Resources Ltd (ASX:VRL) owns 100% of the Monument Gold project located near Laverton in Western Australia. This project currently has a JORC-compliant (2012) Inferred resource of 3.257 Mt @ 1.4 g/t for 154,000 ounces Au.

Verity Resources also holds a supply critical metals portfolio via a joint venture that includes rare earth elements, lithium, gold, base and precious metals in Brazil, including licences in the "Lithium Valley" and Pocos de Caldas in the state of Minas Gerais, globally known as prolific lithium and rare earth elements districts respectively. The Company also owns 70% of the Pimenta Project, a potential large-scale REE project in eastern Minas Gerais.

Verity Resources also holds a base and precious metals project in the Limpopo Mobile Belt in Botswana, a district known for hosting major nickel and copper producing operations. The Company's Botswana portfolio contains three flagship projects where high-grade Cu-Ag (Airstrip and Dibete) and a Maiden JORC Inferred Resource (Maibele North) have been discovered. Maibele North currently hosts a JORC (2012) inferred resource of 2.4Mt @ 0.72% Ni and 0.21% Cu + PGE's + Co + Au and is located within 50km of the Selebi-Phikwe mine recently acquired by TSX-listed Premium Nickel Resources Ltd (TSX-V:PNRL).

