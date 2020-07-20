  
Quarterly Activities Report and 5B Cashflow - June 2020
Brisbane, July 31, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Alligator Energy Limited (ASX:AGE) is pleased to release the 30 June 2020 Quarterly Report.

Uranium

- Alligator acquiring 47Mlb U3O8 resource in South Australia from Samphire Uranium (Refer ASX announcement 11 June 2020)

- SA Government Accelerated Development Initiative co-funding awarded for Big Lake Uranium (BLU) project up to $152,400

- Native title access agreement drafts being progressed for BLU

- Exploration strategy and target development underway for the Nabarlek North tenements

- Easing restrictions and tenement access anticipated soon for both NT and SA projects

Energy Minerals

- Piedmont drill permits granted with renewal of Alpe Laghetto licence and Castilo Di Gavala licence confirmed

Corporate

- JMEI Credits totalling $336,958 distributed to eligible shareholders who participated in the 2018-2019 capital raisings

- 30 June cash of $0.9 mill with planned injection of approx $0.7 mill at the conclusion of the Samphire project transaction - late Sept / early Oct

- The SA Govt advised a deferral of exploration tenement fees until 31 December 2020, and a 12-month waiver of expenditure commitments

- The NT Govt has allowed payment plans for ongoing tenements fees and reductions in exploration commitments

Plans for the forthcoming quarter

- Finalise Samphire project acquisition

- Progress and finalise BLU native title agreements

- Develop BLU geophysics plan and contractor engagement

- ARUP work program meetings and planning

- Continue to pursue future opportunities and external project evaluations in Alligator's areas of commodity focus

- Re-start strategic investor discussions for Piedmont project

- Continue to minimise expenditure while retaining asset integrity and forward planning

To view the quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/LDGDJ9OE


About Alligator Energy Ltd

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.

Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).

 


Contact
Mr Greg Hall
Executive Director and CEO
Alligator Energy Ltd
Email: gh@alligatorenergy.com.au

Mr Mike Meintjes
Company Secretary
Alligator Energy Ltd
Email: mm@alligatorenergy.com.au



