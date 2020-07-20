Brisbane, July 31, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Alligator Energy Limited (ASX:AGE) is pleased to release the 30 June 2020 Quarterly Report.
Quarterly Activities Report and 5B Cashflow - June 2020
Uranium
- Alligator acquiring 47Mlb U3O8 resource in South Australia from Samphire Uranium (Refer ASX announcement 11 June 2020)
- SA Government Accelerated Development Initiative co-funding awarded for Big Lake Uranium (BLU) project up to $152,400
- Native title access agreement drafts being progressed for BLU
- Exploration strategy and target development underway for the Nabarlek North tenements
- Easing restrictions and tenement access anticipated soon for both NT and SA projects
Energy Minerals
- Piedmont drill permits granted with renewal of Alpe Laghetto licence and Castilo Di Gavala licence confirmed
Corporate
- JMEI Credits totalling $336,958 distributed to eligible shareholders who participated in the 2018-2019 capital raisings
- 30 June cash of $0.9 mill with planned injection of approx $0.7 mill at the conclusion of the Samphire project transaction - late Sept / early Oct
- The SA Govt advised a deferral of exploration tenement fees until 31 December 2020, and a 12-month waiver of expenditure commitments
- The NT Govt has allowed payment plans for ongoing tenements fees and reductions in exploration commitments
Plans for the forthcoming quarter
- Finalise Samphire project acquisition
- Progress and finalise BLU native title agreements
- Develop BLU geophysics plan and contractor engagement
- ARUP work program meetings and planning
- Continue to pursue future opportunities and external project evaluations in Alligator's areas of commodity focus
- Re-start strategic investor discussions for Piedmont project
- Continue to minimise expenditure while retaining asset integrity and forward planning
