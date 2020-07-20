

Quarterly Activities Report and 5B Cashflow - June 2020

Brisbane, July 31, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Alligator Energy Limited ( ASX:AGE ) is pleased to release the 30 June 2020 Quarterly Report.Uranium- Alligator acquiring 47Mlb U3O8 resource in South Australia from Samphire Uranium (Refer ASX announcement 11 June 2020)- SA Government Accelerated Development Initiative co-funding awarded for Big Lake Uranium (BLU) project up to $152,400- Native title access agreement drafts being progressed for BLU- Exploration strategy and target development underway for the Nabarlek North tenements- Easing restrictions and tenement access anticipated soon for both NT and SA projectsEnergy Minerals- Piedmont drill permits granted with renewal of Alpe Laghetto licence and Castilo Di Gavala licence confirmedCorporate- JMEI Credits totalling $336,958 distributed to eligible shareholders who participated in the 2018-2019 capital raisings- 30 June cash of $0.9 mill with planned injection of approx $0.7 mill at the conclusion of the Samphire project transaction - late Sept / early Oct- The SA Govt advised a deferral of exploration tenement fees until 31 December 2020, and a 12-month waiver of expenditure commitments- The NT Govt has allowed payment plans for ongoing tenements fees and reductions in exploration commitmentsPlans for the forthcoming quarter- Finalise Samphire project acquisition- Progress and finalise BLU native title agreements- Develop BLU geophysics plan and contractor engagement- ARUP work program meetings and planning- Continue to pursue future opportunities and external project evaluations in Alligator's areas of commodity focus- Re-start strategic investor discussions for Piedmont project- Continue to minimise expenditure while retaining asset integrity and forward planningTo view the quarterly report, please visit:About Alligator Energy Ltd

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.

Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).