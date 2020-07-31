

Quarterly Activities Report

Brisbane, July 31, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited ( ASX:CTP ) ( FRA:C9J ) ( OTCMKTS:CPTLF ) continued its excellent safety and operating performance across its portfolio, with no MTIs or LTIs recorded and no reportable environmental incidents during the quarter.Cash balance at the end of the June quarter (the quarter) was $25.9 million, down slightly from $26.1 million at 31 March 2020, with:- $4.0 million net cash flow from operations (before exploration and finance costs);- $1.8 million in net cash flow from operations (after exploration and finance costs); andPrincipal repayments under debt facilities were $1.0 million, Macquarie pre-sale gas deliveries totalled 432 TJ, and the return of previously over-lifted gas totalled 182 TJ.Sales volumes totalled 2.53 PJE (Petajoule equivalent), down 4.7% from 2.66 PJE in the March quarter, largely due to lower customer nominations (covered by take-or-pay provisions), compressor maintenance and natural field decline at Palm Valley.Sales for the full FY2020 year were 12.3 PJE, up 14% on FY2019.Unit sales price across the portfolio averaged $5.55/GJE, down 3% from $5.75/GJE in the March quarter, reflecting the flow-through lag of lower realised oil prices which were down 35% on the previous quarter.Sales revenues totalled $14.0 million, down 8% from $15.3 million in the March quarter, reflecting lower realised oil prices and sales volumes.Half of this revenue drop is subject to take-or-pay provisions under which Central will be paid in January 2021 for any gas nomination shortfall by the customer.Dukas - Subsequent to quarter end, Central reached agreement with Santos on the forward plan for the Dukas exploration well, targeting completion in 1H 2022 and a possible free carry of $3 million of Central's future drilling costs.Reserves upgrade - Subsequent to quarter end, 2P oil and gas reserves were upgraded by 22.5 PJE (16%) driven by increased reserves at Mereenie and Palm Valley.Other growth related activities were progressed, with specific focus on strategies to restart the Range Gas Project (Surat Basin, Qld), advancing our Amadeus exploration program (NT), and negotiating with short-listed parties under the non-binding offer stage of our farmout process.To view the full quarterly report, please visit:About Central Petroleum Limited

