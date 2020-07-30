

Welcomes Ventus Aqua Limited as the latest IPO

Sydney, Aug 3, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - NSX Ltd ( ASX:NSX ) welcomes Ventus Aqua Limited as the latest IPO on the National Stock Exchange of Australia.Glass manufacturer Ventus Aqua Limited ( NSX:VAQ ) listed on Friday on the National Stock Exchange of Australia with an initial market capitalisation of $25.8 million.Ventus Aqua acquired Sydney Sunny Glass, a manufacturer and supplier of architectural glass and premium treated glass products to the Australian construction industry.About NSX Ltd

