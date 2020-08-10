

Animal Health Update

Brisbane, Aug 10, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Anatara Lifesciences Ltd ( ASX:ANR ) is pleased to provide an update on initiation of challenge study in poultry with the recently developed bromelain-based formulation (ANR-pf).Anatara recently advised that it was finalising discussions with third parties to progress challenge trials of Anatara's animal health assets to address barriers to partnering.Anatara has entered into an agreement with the University of New England's Poultry Hub Australia to undertake the study "Efficacy of ANR-pf on the performance of broilers subject to subclinical and necrotic enteritis challenges". This study is anticipated to be completed by 31 January 2021.This project is supported by Poultry Hub Australia (formerly the Poultry CRC), through funding from AgriFutures Australia as part of its AgriFutures Chicken Meat Program.Necrotic Enteritis (NE) is the most common and financially devastating bacterial disease in modern broiler flocks.This economically significant disease, caused by the bacterium Clostridium perfringens, causes lesions in the chicken's intestine and can lead to flock mortality of 1% per day (clinical NE). The true economic impact of NE though is felt not from those birds that die from infection, but those who suffer from disease but survive subclinical NE. The true costs of NE could come close to US$6 billion.CEO Steve Lydeamore commented, "Anatara is pleased to have engaged with Poultry Hub Australia to conduct trials at the University of New England. Our objectives are aligned - to help Australia achieve sustainable, ethical poultry production."About Anatara Lifesciences Ltd

