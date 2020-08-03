

Samphire Uranium Project - Transaction Status Update

Brisbane, Aug 21, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Alligator Energy ( ASX:AGE ) refers to the market announcement of 11 June 2020 titled 'Alligator to acquire 47 M lbs uranium resource in South Australia from Samphire Uranium' and subsequent status updates. The Company and Samphire Uranium Ltd (Samphire) also announced on 3 August 2020 that they have signed a Share Purchase Agreement to progress the purchase by Alligator of the Samphire subsidiary, S Uranium Pty Ltd, which holds the Samphire Uranium Project, through the issue of 679,561,608 AGE ordinary fully paid shares. These shares will be immediately in-specie distributed to Samphire shareholders.Alligator is pleased to confirm that Samphire has finalised their Notice of Meeting and Prospectus documents for their upcoming shareholders meeting, as part of the finalisation of the above transaction, and these documents are now available on their website -Preparation of Alligator Energy's Notice of Meeting for its shareholders EGM to approve the transaction and issue of shares is in final approval stage and despatch will be announced early next week. The respective shareholder meetings are planned for Thursday 1 October 2020.Alligator's technical, financial and legal due diligence has been successfully concluded, and will be reviewed and ratified at an upcoming Board meeting.About Alligator Energy Ltd

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.

Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).