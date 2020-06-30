

Financial Report 30 June 2020

Brisbane, Aug 24, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Anatara Lifesciences ( ASX:ANR ) today released its Appendix 4E and review of operations for the period ending 30 June 2020.Anatara's CEO, Mr Steven Lydeamore said, "We are pleased to have come out of this challenging period on the cusp of commencing a randomized, placebo controlled clinical trial in irritable bowel syndrome. The Anatara team successfully completed pre-clinical development, advanced GaRP to being clinical trial ready and developed new bromelain-based formulations for challenge trials in piglets and poultry."The Company commenced the financial year with a clear focus on successfully transitioning Anatara into a human health company, through pursuing the global gastrointestinal health market. In October 2019, the Company announced statistically significant efficacy data from its in vivo mouse studies and further positive in vitro proof of concept data for its Gastrointestinal ReProgramming (GaRP) product.In December 2019, the Company announced the potential adjuvant effect in reducing inflammation with the co-administration of GaRP with disease-modifying medications, the potential to reduce the dose of disease-modifying medications known to have devastating side-effects, and that GaRP does not affect the uptake or potential activity of probiotics.Anatara continues to execute its human health development plans, and in parallel has prioritised removing barriers to out-licensing Detach(R) through progression of challenge trials for newly developed formulations for piglets (in-feed) and for poultry. The Company anticipates renewed interest in partnering Detach(R) upon successful completion of challenge trials.Mr Steven Lydeamore said "We anticipate commencement of an IBS clinical trial in the 4th quarter of calendar 2020. Anatara is evaluating partnering opportunities for GaRP with multinational consumer health companies with a view to partnering by the end of calendar 2020. We look forward to announcing these important Company milestones over the coming year".To view the report, please visit:About Anatara Lifesciences Ltd

Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) is developing and commercialising innovative, evidence-based products for gastrointestinal health where there is significant unmet need. Anatara is a life sciences company with expertise in developing products for animal and human health. Anatara is focused on building a pipeline of human gastrointestinal health products. Underlying this product development program is our commitment to delivering real outcomes for patients and strong value for our shareholders. For more information, please visit www.anataralifesciences.com.