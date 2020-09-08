  
Investor Presentation
Brisbane, Sep 8, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) is pleased to release to investors a copy of the presentation that Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Steven Lydeamore, will present today at the ASX Small and Mid-Cap Conference 2020, a virtual conference.

About Anatara Lifesciences Ltd

Anatara Lifesciences ASX ANRAnatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) is developing and commercialising innovative, evidence-based products for gastrointestinal health where there is significant unmet need. Anatara is a life sciences company with expertise in developing products for animal and human health. Anatara is focused on building a pipeline of human gastrointestinal health products. Underlying this product development program is our commitment to delivering real outcomes for patients and strong value for our shareholders. For more information, please visit www.anataralifesciences.com.

    


Contact
Investor and Media inquiries

Steven Lydeamore
Chief Executive Officer
Anatara Lifesciences Ltd
T: +61-438-027-172
E: slydeamore@anatara.com

Sue MacLeman
Chair
Anatara Lifesciences Ltd
T: +61-437-211-200
E: smacleman@anatara.com



