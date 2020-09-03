

Assays and Operations Update 64North Project Alaska

Adelaide, Sep 10, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd ( ASX:RML ) is pleased to update investors with assay results from phase two of drilling on the Aurora Prospect and that the third phase of drilling for 2020 is well underway on the West Pogo Block adjacent to Northern Star's ( ASX:NST ) Pogo Gold Mine, Alaska.Drilling production rates have improved throughout the year and high-quality structural data has been collected from orientated HQ core. The structural information learnt from the drilling is crucial in unlocking the structural controls on mineralisation and will be combined with assay data when it becomes available to enhance drill targeting. A surge in gold exploration in North America has resulted in longer time frames on return of assays from laboratories, the Company has taken steps to minimise time frames and will look to fast track the core from the Reflection Prospect.Hole ID: 20AU07 - Aurora Prospect - currently drillingA track mounted diamond core drilling rig has commenced the third diamond core hole at the Aurora Prospect for this phase of drilling (hole ID:20AU07). The hole is currently at 422m depth and is designed to a depth of ~600m and will test a NE trending structural zone. The hole is located on the central-northern edge of the Aurora prospect, proximal to an outcropping diorite intrusive and coincident with conductive rocks identified by the ZTEM geophysics survey. The Aurora Prospect is road accessible, which allows for year-round drilling.Assay Results Hole ID's 20AU03 and 20AU04Assays from Aurora drill holes #3 and hole #4 indicate minor gold mineralisation as detailed below. The alteration observed in the drill core matched the CSAMT and ZTEM geophysics anomalies. The Company is encouraged by the strong alteration, presence of minor gold mineralisation, para-gneiss host rocks and presence of sulphides indicating the strong fertility of the system. We interpret that correct structural "dilation" event, or opening of "space", to allow thick high-grade gold mineralisation did not occur at these locations. We conclude these holes intersected thick zones that were clearly the fluid pathways for a large mineralising system and further drilling will target potential high-grade zones of gold mineralisation.Intervals Hole 20AU003- 0.86m @ 0.35 g/t Au from 19m depth- 0.86m @ 0.44 g/t Au from 423m depthIntervals Hole 20AU004- 0.78m @ 0.41 g/t Au from 522m depth- 1.19m @ 0.76 g/t Au from 762m depthTo view tables and figures, please visit:About Resolution Minerals Ltd

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as gold, copper, cobalt, and vanadium.

The company is led by Managing Director Duncan Chessell and an experienced team with proven success in corporate finance, marketing, metallurgy and geoscience. This equips Resolution Minerals with the tools to meet the changing demands of the mining markets.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 with a focus on the exploration of the Wollogorang Copper Cobalt Project. It has since aquired the Snettisham Vanadium Project and more entered into a binding agreement witth Millrock Resources to earn up to 80% of the highly prospective 64North Gold Project.