

2020 Annual Report

Brisbane, Oct 6, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Alligator Energy ( ASX:AGE ) is pleased to release the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2020 together with the 2020 Corporate Governance Statement. A copy of these documents can be found on the Company's website at:The Company is scheduled to holds its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Friday 20 November and in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.1 advises that receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a director must be received by 14 October 2020.To view the Annual Report, please visit:About Alligator Energy Ltd

