2020 Annual Report
Brisbane, Oct 6, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Alligator Energy (ASX:AGE) is pleased to release the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2020 together with the 2020 Corporate Governance Statement.

https://www.alligatorenergy.com.au/investor information

The Company is scheduled to holds its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Friday 20 November and in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.1 advises that receipt of nominations from persons wishing to be considered for election as a director must be received by 14 October 2020.

About Alligator Energy Ltd

Alligator Energy LtdAlligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.

Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).

 


Contact
Mr Greg Hall
Executive Director and CEO
Alligator Energy Ltd
Email: gh@alligatorenergy.com.au

Mr Mike Meintjes
Company Secretary
Alligator Energy Ltd
Email: mm@alligatorenergy.com.au



