

CEO Steve Lydeamore to Present at AusBiotech 2020

Sydney, Oct 9, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Anatara's CEO, Steve Lydeamore will be presenting to investors at AusBiotech + Invest 2020 on 29th October 2020. Register to attend free for qualified investors.AusBiotech + Invest 2020 is dedicated to consolidating the sector's growth, and our 2020 conference will once again present issues critical to industry.Providing a new level of global insight and perspective, keynotes, panel discussions and key themes will cover:- The global biotech response to COVID-19- Australia's life sciences industry unites through COVID-19- The business of biotech- Regulatory innovation- Clinical trials- Medtech and digital health- Global pharma talks: Search, evaluation and venture investment- Regenerative medicine and cell therapies- Therapeutics and personalised medicine- Health meets agriculture- Early stage investmentTo Register for AusBiotech, please visit:To view the AusBiotech 2020 Program, please visit:About Anatara Lifesciences Ltd

