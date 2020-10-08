

GMUSG Presentation - Samphire Uranium Project

Brisbane, Oct 22, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Alligator Energy Ltd ( ASX:AGE ) is an energy minerals exploration group, with projects and resources in:Uranium - Whyalla region in South Australia significant resource and explorationUranium - Western Arnhem Land Northern Territory resource and explorationUranium - Cooper Basin in South Australia explorationNickel Cobalt (Cu Au) - Piedmont region in northern Italy high grade historical mines and explorationAdvancing resource and exploration targets while evaluating and acquiring further uranium or energy minerals assets in target regions.Active in uranium exploration since 2010 with a high grade Resource of 6.3 Mlbs U3O8 at Caramal in Arnhem Land, and has recently acquired the 47 Mlb U3O8 Samphire Uranium project near Whyalla in SA.Alligator Energy has one of the few Board, Management and advisory teams that have discovered uranium projects, taken uranium projects through resource definition and into development, and managed and operated uranium mines.To view the presentation, please visit:About Alligator Energy Ltd

