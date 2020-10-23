

Corporate Update Presentation

Key Achievements Over Past 12 Months- Resources expanded at the Reptile project- Tumas Project PFS near completion- JOGMEC (Japanese entity) completed $4.5M earn-in at adjacent Nova JV project. Highly prospective target to be advanced- Targeted M&A activity continuing - advanced opportunities identified- Strong capital position A$11M Sept 2020Key Ingredients Remain for Execution of Dual Growth Strategy- Uranium industry in an extended downturn and under financial pressure- Fundamental supply/demand disconnect in the market post 2023- Key majors focused on either divesting assets or exiting sector- Sector consolidation essential during general investor disinterest

Deep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist differentiated uranium company implementing a new contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.