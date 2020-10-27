

Annual Report to Shareholders

Brisbane, Oct 27, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Anatara Lifesciences Ltd ( ASX:ANR ) is developing an OTC medicine to address factors associated with gastrointestinal (GI) disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD): microbiome dysbiosis, inflammation and mucosal damage. With preclinical development successfully completed, a clinical trial is anticipated in late 2020. IBS is the most commonly diagnosed GI condition affecting 11% of people globally. Patients experience high failure rates of current prescription therapies. Patients have a poor quality of life and 50% of IBS patients seek additional symptomatic relief through the use of adjunct therapies and complementary medicines. Anatara's OTC medicine is positioned as an adjunct to existing therapies to empower patients to better manage their symptoms. Finding and selecting the best marketing partner is critical to the success of a product such as GaRP and consequently this has and will continue to be a major focus for Anatara.Animal healthDetach(R) is approved by the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) for use in piglets in Australia.There is a need for a safe, effective, non-antibiotic solution to control scour in piglets and other livestock species, such as poultry. Feedback from potential licensees suggests additional dosage forms for piglets are required as well as proof of concept data in encouraging indications for other livestock species such as poultry. Anatara has progressed development of additional dosage forms and is progressing proof of concept studies to expand utility of Anatara's animal health assets.OutlookThe Board is pleased that notwithstanding Covid-19, the Anatara team have been able to advance GaRP to being clinical trial ready and to develop new bromelain-based formulations for challenge trials in piglets and in poultry. The Board is committed to continue to execute its human health development plans, and in parallel, the Company is addressing the barriers to outlicensing Detach(R) through progression of challenge trials for newly developed formulations for piglets (in-feed) and for poultry.Anatara anticipates renewed interest in partnering Detach(R) upon successful completion of challenge trials.Anatara anticipates commencement of an IBS clinical trial in the 4th quarter of calendar 2020, with a view to partnering by the end of calendar 2020. We look forward to announcing these important Company milestones over the coming year.To view the Annual Report, please visit:About Anatara Lifesciences Ltd

Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) is developing and commercialising innovative, evidence-based products for gastrointestinal health where there is significant unmet need. Anatara is a life sciences company with expertise in developing products for animal and human health. Anatara is focused on building a pipeline of human gastrointestinal health products. Underlying this product development program is our commitment to delivering real outcomes for patients and strong value for our shareholders. For more information, please visit www.anataralifesciences.com.