

Named Top Infection Control Solutions Company

Sydney, Nov 9, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Beroni Group ( OTCMKTS:BNIGF ) ( NSX:BTG ), an Australia-based diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise, announced that the Company has been recognized as one of the 2020's infection control solutions companies in Asia Pacific by MedTech Outlook. MedTech Outlook names 10 companies annually that are at the forefront of providing infection control solutions and having an impact on the industry.Beroni Group has developed and validated the SARS-CoV-2 IgG/IgM antibody detection kit in response to the current global SARS-CoV-2 crisis. Beroni Group's detection kit is a rapid in vitro diagnostic which can detect the virus within 10 minutes. Beroni Group's SARS-CoV-2 IgG/IgM antibody detection kit has received CE-IVD certification in April 2020 and is currently under review by the FDA.Already approved by the FDA for emergency use, Beroni Group has a commercial-ready exclusive license viral detection platform with the CII-ArboViroPlexrRT-PCR Assay. The assay, developed by Columbia University and exclusively licensed to Beroni, can simultaneously test for the Zika virus, all Dengue virus serotypes, Chikungunya virus, and West Nile virus within a short time.Apart from the detection and diagnosis of infectious diseases, Beroni Group also focuses on cell therapies, developing new anti-cancer drugs, and e-commerce platform for pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Beroni Group is currently embarking on three key clinical trials - the targeted anti-cancer drug, PENAO, allogeneic Gamma Delta T Cells used for cancer treatment and medical solution utilizing nanobody technology for detection and treatment of COVID-19."Beroni Group is honored to be named one of the top companies by MedTech Outlook," said Jacky Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Beroni Group. "Presently, we are in the process of seeking a listing on NASDAQ to enhance the Company's liquidity and visibility. We believe our leading technology in virus detection and treatment and our diversified biopharmaceutical portfolio can lead Beroni Group to become a leading biotech company, continuously developing and manufacturing safe and reliable pharmaceutical and healthcare products."About Beroni Group Limited

Beroni Group (NSX:BTG) (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com.