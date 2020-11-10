

2020 AGM - Chairmans Address and MD Operations Report

Melbourne, Nov 17, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vintage Energy Ltd ( ASX:VEN ) announce the 2020 AGM - Chairmans Address and MD Operations Report.New gas discoveries are required to ease dependence on the development of 'undeveloped 2P Reserves' and 'anticipated developments' to meet forecast demand.- Federal Govt has identified gas companies and the delivery of gas to market as an essential service- Forecast demand, underpinned by LNG, expected to be steady over the long term- Significant investment, needed to meet forecast demand, required for:o Development of 2P undevelopedo Development 'anticipated developments'o Development of new discoverieso Exploration and appraisal- Domestic gas prices are independent of global oil prices- Recent ACCC papers indicate contract gas pricing in the $9 10/GJ rangeTo view the presentation, please visit:About Vintage Energy Ltd

