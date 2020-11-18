

Animal Health Update

Melbourne, Nov 18, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Anatara Lifesciences ( ASX:ANR ) is pleased to provide an update on challenge trials of select Anatara animal health assets.The University of New England's Poultry Hub Australia has commenced the previously announced study "Efficacy of ANR-pf on the performance of broilers subject to subclinical and necrotic enteritis challenges".Anatara has entered into an agreement to initiate a challenge study in weaner piglets with its recently developed bromelain-based formulation (BONIFF).Anatara and Ridley Corporation Ltd (Ridley) have jointly entered into agreements with the Australasian Pork Research Institute Ltd (APRIL) and Murdoch University. APRIL will be providing grant funding for the challenge study "BONIFF-SMEC: An in-field practical delivery mechanism for improved weaner piglet performance". This study is to be conducted by Murdoch University with anticipated target completion of mid-2021.This project aims to test a modified formulation of BONIFF in Semi-Moist Extruded Creep (SMEC) feed on weaning piglets under an enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli (ETEC) challenge model. The project seeks to determine the efficacy of this combined formulation on piglet health, welfare, and performance after weaning.CEO Steve Lydeamore commented, "Anatara thanks APRIL for supporting this collaboration which combines Anatara and Ridley technologies together with Murdoch University's trial capabilities. Our objectives are aligned - to address piglet scours (diarrhoea) which is estimated to cost the Australian pig industry more than $7 million each year".About Anatara Lifesciences Ltd

