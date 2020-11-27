

Resignation of Director

Brisbane, Nov 27, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Central Petroleum Limited ( ASX:CTP ) ( FRA:C9J ) ( OTCMKTS:CNPTF ) announces that Mr Wrix Gasteen has resigned as a director of Central Petroleum Limited and all its subsidiaries effective 28 November 2020. The Board has accordingly brought forward the appointment of Mr Mick McCormack as Chair effective 28 November 2020.Central Petroleum's MD and CEO, Mr Leon Devaney, commented "Wrix has been an integral part of the transformation Central has achieved over the past 5 years in particular. More recently, he provided critical leadership and stability as Chair at a point of significant change within the Company, helping to create a solid financial foundation and position the Company to implement major growth strategies. On behalf of the Board and Management, I thank Wrix for his dedication to the Board of Central and wish him all the best in his future activities."About Central Petroleum Limited

