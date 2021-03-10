

Enters Five Year Alliance with Byrnecut

Perth, Mar 15, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Wiluna Mining Corporation Limited ( ASX:WMX ) ( FRA:NZ3 ) ( OTCMKTS:WMXCF ) is delighted to announce that it has formally agreed to enter a five (5) year alliance with world leading contractor Byrnecut Australia Limited ("Byrnecut") for the performance of underground development and production mining services at the Wiluna Mining Complex. Wiluna Mining has commenced a three year, staged development plan that will see it being capable of treating all the ore types at Wiluna through four processes including;- Existing 2.1Mtpa CIL process plant;- 750,000 tpa flotation and concentrator which is commencing construction this month and will be commissioned in October 2021 scaling up to 1.5 Mtpa capacity by FY2024;- Gravity circuit; and- Tailings retreatment plant.On conclusion of the staged development plan, which is being developed to match the rate of the underground mining development, Wiluna Mining will be capable of processing all its ore at the Wiluna Mining Operations and will be producing approximately 250kozpa. Most of the gold at this stage will be produced as a concentrate however gold dore produced on site in parallel to concentrate sales will be continued to improve and optimise operating margins.Key to this development will be Byrnecut who will be responsible for development and eventually the mining of the underground mine at the Wiluna Mining Centre. Byrnecut are world leaders in underground mining and development and WMX is delighted to be partnering with them.The alliance will also allow WMX to amortize significant agreed mine capital and establishment costs over the five year alliance period and provides the framework and certainty to a long term seamless integrated approach to both mine planning and mining services execution to ensure the best outcomes and risk mitigation.About Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd

Wiluna Mining Corporation (ASX:WMX) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) is a Perth based, ASX listed gold mining company that controls over 1,600 square kilometres of the Yilgarn Craton in the Northern Goldfields of WA. The Yilgarn Craton has a historic and current gold endowment of over 380 million ounces, making it one of most prolific gold regions in the world. The Company owns 100% of the Wiluna Gold Operation which has a defined resource of 8.04M oz at 1.67 g/t au. In May 2019, a new highly skilled management team took control of the Company with a clear plan to leverage the Wiluna Gold Operation's multi-million-ounce potential.