

PEP11 Update

Perth, April 8, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited's ( ASX:BPH ) wishes to advise it has now received a Basis of Well Design Report for the Baleen well in in offshore license PEP11.Advent Energy Ltd (Advent) is the operator of the permit through its wholly owned subsidiary, Asset Energy Pty Ltd, in Joint Venture (85%) with Bounty (15%) ( ASX:BUY ) On 8th March 2021 BPH advised that it had appointed a Drilling Manager under the Preliminary Well Services Agreement with Add Energy relating to the preparation for drilling of the Baleen well to undertake a phased approach to provide technical support in the following areas: -- Review of current well design documentation.- Develop a suitable well design and cost estimates.- Develop drilling schedule and define a ready to drill tentative window.The scope of work to be conducted included review of existing data and latest geological prognoses for the well, documentation of the subsurface well design envelope and compilation of a preliminary well design, project costs and schedule to complete the Baleen - 1 Exploration well.The report received from Add Energy documents the Basis of Well Design (BOWD) and rationale for design of the well, the well cost compilation and the project schedule.The report addresses the revised drill target on the Baleen prospect initially announced with total depth of 2150 metres on seismic data line B4-18.As advised Advent now intends, subject to approvals and funding, to undertake deeper drilling to also undertake evaluation of the Offshore Sydney Basin for carbon sequestration (storage). This has resulted in a revised specification of a well to target early Permian sandstones for both hydrocarbon and carbon sequestration potential with a revised total depth being set at 3150 m.The significance of the carbon storage objective in addition to gas has been highlighted by the report from The Australian Financial Review (7th April 2021) "Carbon prices tipped to surge" which references dramatic action in Europe's carbon markets with "carbon prices almost doubling in the last four months from Euro 23 ($35) a tonne in November 2020 to Euro 41($62) in March 2021as more ambitious (carbon) markets aligned with net zero emissions goals to drive prices higher."The Basis of Well Design report is now being assessed and further announcements will follow.To view tables and figures, please visit:About BPH Energy Limited

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).