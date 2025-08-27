  BPH Energy Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Perth, Aug 27, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (googlechartASX:BPH) uses funds raised to provide financial support to, and make direct investments in, a number of direct investees, associates, and related companies including Advent Energy Limited, Cortical Dynamics Limited, MEC Resources Limited, and Clean Hydrogen Technologies Corporation. BPH's capital raising activities during the year are set out page 10 of the Directors' Report.

About BPH Energy Limited

BPH EnergyBPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and  Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).

