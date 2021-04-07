

Announces Australian Patent Grant for Detach

Melbourne, April 16, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Anatara Lifesciences Ltd ( ASX:ANR ) is pleased to announce the grant of patent number AU2019204496 entitled "Anti-diarrhea formulation which avoids antimicrobial resistance".- Granting of patent number AU2019204496 strengthens Anatara's intellectual property position (IP) in the treatment and prevention of diarrhea caused by pathogenic microbes- The patent provides the pathway for Anatara to further pursue commercialisation opportunities for Detach(R)- Patent expires on 24 August 2038- Piglet challenge study commencedAnatara's animal heath product, Detach(R), uses the patent as a non-antibiotic approach to aid in the control of diarrheal disease (known as scour), developed using bromelain, an extract from pineapple stems.The patent claims cover an oral formulation of bromelain effective to treat and prevent diarrhea caused by pathogenic microbes. This formulation does not kill pathogenic microbes, and thus does not facilitate the proliferation of anti-microbial resistant organisms. The patent is fully owned by Anatara and will expire on 24 August 2038.The Company remains encouraged by the progress in animal health areas, particularly the opportunity to extend into feed products targeting the need for products for growth enhancement without antibiotics or zinc oxide.Commenting on the patent grant, Anatara Chief Executive Officer Steven Lydeamore said "The granting of the patent secures our intellectual property position and is a significant milestone towards commercialising our Detach(R) animal health product. Scour in piglets is an expensive, debilitating and in some cases, life-threatening condition, and having a product that is registered for use in Australia, we are well placed to leverage our patent as we work towards a commercial deal."Piglet challenge study commencedThe BONIFF-SMEC piglet challenge study for enterotoxigenic Escherichia Coli, anticipated to be completed in June 2021, has commenced.The BONIFF-SMEC study is being done in partnership with Ridley Corporation, where Anatara's formulated feed additive is combined with Ridley's semi-moist extruded creep feed for piglets. The project seeks to determine the efficacy of this combined formulation on piglet health, welfare, and performance after weaning and is being conducted at Murdoch University.Pleasingly, as announced on the 1 February 2021, the University of New England's Poultry Hub Australia successfully completed the ANR-pf poultry challenge study for subclinical and necrotic enteritis. The commercial significance is being evaluated by animal feed companies and poultry producers."Having focused our efforts on research and development over a number of years, we have developed a strong animal health pipeline and I look forward to providing the market with an update on the commercial significance of both the pig and poultry challenge trials in the coming months", added Mr Lydeamore.About Anatara Lifesciences Ltd

