

31 March 2021 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report

Ballarat, April 29, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - During the Quarter White Rock ( ASX:WRM ) ( OTCMKTS:WRMCF ) focused on completing advanced works in preparation for an aggressive 2021 field season with an exploration drill campaign in Alaska. Three drill rigs have been secured, as has supporting helicopter services, two remote accommodation camps and geophysical contractors.RED MOUNTAIN PROJECT, ALASKASix new, potentially significant, mineralised massive sulphide targets have been identified in the emerging Last Chance "VMS" camp from the follow-up of stream sediment anomalism during the 2020 field season, and returned promising assays results including:- Horseshoe (up to 8.3% Zn, 0.3% Pb, 1.1% Cu, 12g/t Ag & 3.6g/t Au).- Bib (up to 7.3% Zn, 5.1% Pb, 0.3% Cu, 40g/t Ag & 0.3g/t Au).- Bib West (up to 5.7% Zn, 1.4% Pb & 0.2% Cu)- Grapple (up to 3.6% Zn, 1.9% Pb, 0.7% Cu & 40g/t Ag).- Peaches (up to 2.9% Zn, 2.8% Pb, 0.2% Cu, 46g/t Ag & 1.5g/t Au).- Ringer (up to 1.0% Cu, 26g/t Ag & 0.4g/t Au).Drilling during the 2021 field season will focus on:- The potential of the high-grade silver-zinc Dry Creek VMS deposit to grow to a size that could support a standalone development opportunity;- Drill testing of conductivity targets proximal to the Dry Creek and WTF deposits within the Red Mountain VMS "camp";- New VMS prospects with outcropping mineralisation not yet drill tested in the emerging Last Chance VMS "camp", and- Follow-up drill testing at the large Last Chance IRGS/orogenic gold target, with a combination of shallow drilling of surface geochemical anomalies and multi-disciplinary targeting of deeper structural positions likely to offerMT CARRINGTON PROJECT, NSWWhite Rock and Thomson Resources Ltd ("Thomson") ( ASX:TMZ ) entered into a binding and exclusive Term Sheet for a 3 stage Earn-In and Option to Joint Venture Agreement, whereby Thomson can earn up to 70% of White Rock's Mt Carrington gold-silver Project in north eastern NSW by funding the project through a Definitive Feasibility Study and the environmental permitting activities to a Decision to Mine. White Rock is free-carried during the Earn-In period.PROPOSED MERGER WITH AUSTAR GOLDWhite Rock and AuStar Gold Ltd ("AuStar") ( ASX:AUL ) entered into a Merger Implementation Deed (MID) whereby White Rock would acquire 100% of AuStar Gold by way of scheme of arrangement in an all-share transaction.The Scheme would move White Rock into the league of gold producers and secures a large (~670km2) under-explored land package with historic high-grade gold production in the highly prospective Victorian goldfields.To view the full quarterly report, please visit:About White Rock Minerals Ltd

