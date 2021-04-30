

Quarterly Activities Report

Brisbane, April 30, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Alligator Energy Limited ( ASX:AGE ) is pleased to release the 31 March 2021 Quarterly Report.Uranium- Successful high-resolution ground magnetics trial at the Samphire Project Blackbush resource- Draft Exploration Program for Environment Protection and Rehabilitation (E-PEPR) completed for planned Samphire Project drilling and testwork targeted for Q3 2021- Contractors secured for Big Lake Uranium (BLU) airborne EM survey scheduled for May 2021, co-funded through SA Department for Energy and Mining (DEM) ADI program- Notice to grant Nabarlek North licences received expanding AGE's Alligator Rivers granted uranium exploration foothold by 80%Energy Minerals- Active dialogue continues with interested strategic partners over Piedmont Ni Co (Cu Au) projectCorporate- Cash balance at quarter end of $2.1M- Significant increase in uranium equity values and firming spot price due to very positive nuclear policy initiatives from the US, in particular the support for new nuclear power technologies- This was combined with active purchasing of uranium reserves by uranium funds and developersPlans for the forthcoming quarter- Samphire Project extended ground magnetics survey and conduct passive seismic program.- Submission of a finalised E-PEPR to SA DEM for proposed Blackbush drilling and testwork- Undertake BLU co-funded geophysics program and identify future drilling targets- Engagement with research specialists to assess potential use of sampling for radiogenic groundwater isotopes across AGE's ARUP projects for vectoring uranium sources- Continue discussions on the Piedmont Project with interested strategic investors- Continue to pursue future uranium project opportunities in target regions. This strategy continues to be supported by the suppressed uranium production profile and ongoing nuclear power expansion.To view the full quarterly report, please visit:About Alligator Energy Ltd

Alligator Energy Ltd (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.

Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).