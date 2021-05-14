

WA Iron Ore Resources Network Follow On-Order

Sydney, May 14, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Etherstack plc ( ASX:ESK ) is pleased to announce its Australian subsidiary, Auria Wireless Pty Limited, has entered a contract with communications system integrator, RCS Telecommunications Pty Ltd, to provide Auria's P25 digital radio network technology to its customer, being a major iron ore mining company active in the Pilbara region of north-west Western Australia.The contract is a follow-on order to an initial network deployment announced in May 2020 delivering Etherstack technology to the mining sector client. Etherstack expects to earn revenues of AUD $600,000 (approximately USD $462,000) of which the majority will be recognised in the current financial year. Completion of the deployment and the client network commencing live communications will signal the start of recurring support revenues.A third expansion order at this mine site is expected later this calendar year, or early 2022 and will be announced if ordered. Ongoing recurring support revenues are expected to continue for the duration of the mine site lifespan.Etherstack CEO, David Deacon said, "While the revenues from this win are modest, this is an important win for Etherstack in demonstrating the suitability of our products and technologies for this sector beyond our traditional public safety and electric utility markets. It is clear that the end client values Australian designed and manufactured solutions, as well as access to technical engineering expertise within the country."Besides the third stage of this current project, the Company is actively pursuing other similar resources projects within Australia with further expected wins in 2022.About Etherstack Plc

Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is a wireless technology company specialising in developing, manufacturing and licensing mission critical radio technologies for wireless equipment manufacturers and network operators around the globe. With a particular focus in the public safety, defence, utilities, transportation and resource sectors, Etherstack's technology and solutions can be found in radio communications equipment used in the most demanding situations. The company has Research and Development facilities in London, Sydney, New York and Yokohama.