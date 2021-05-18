

Broker Briefing Investor Webinar

BPH Energy Limited ( ASX:BPH ) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to attend the Broker Briefing May 2021 Investor Webinar on Thursday 20 May 2021, which will feature video presentations from several ASX Listed companies.

Date: 20 May 2021
Time: 11:30am EST / 9:30am WST
Presenter: Executive Chairman and Managing Director, David Breeze, presenting at 12:20am EST / 10:20am WST.

The Company invites shareholders, investors, and media to participate in this digital event by registering online via the link below:

Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however, we encourage shareholders and investors to send through questions via email beforehand to info@brokerbriefing.com

