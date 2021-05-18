Broker Briefing Investor Webinar
Date: 20 May 2021
Time: 11:30am EST / 9:30am WST
Presenter: Executive Chairman and Managing Director, David Breeze, presenting at 12:20am EST / 10:20am WST.
The Company invites shareholders, investors, and media to participate in this digital event by registering online via the link below:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/6673UR25
Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however, we encourage shareholders and investors to send through questions via email beforehand to info@brokerbriefing.com
About BPH Energy Limited
BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.
The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.
BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.
BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).
