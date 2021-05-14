

New Australian Government Contract

Sydney, May 26, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Etherstack plc ( ASX:ESK ) is pleased to announce its Australian subsidiary, Auria Wireless Pty Limited, has entered a contract valued at A$515,000 (~USD$400,000) with the Commonwealth of Australia, represented by the Department of Home Affairs, to supply the Company's technology and associated delivery services to the Commonwealth.The order represents Etherstack's first contract with the Department of Home Affairs. Revenue associated with this contract will be fully recognised this financial year (year ending 31 Dec 2021), and management expects that the Company will see additional revenues connected to this award in future periods, including additional products and ongoing annual support revenues, as is typical with such solution deliveries.The total value of announced contracts with the Commonwealth of Australia for the Company's products and services within the last 6 months is now approximately A$5m.This is the sixth contract in 12 months that Etherstack has been awarded by federal departments in Australia, Canada and the US.About Etherstack Plc

Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is a wireless technology company specialising in developing, manufacturing and licensing mission critical radio technologies for wireless equipment manufacturers and network operators around the globe. With a particular focus in the public safety, defence, utilities, transportation and resource sectors, Etherstack's technology and solutions can be found in radio communications equipment used in the most demanding situations. The company has Research and Development facilities in London, Sydney, New York and Yokohama.