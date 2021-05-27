

Odin-1 Operations Update

Melbourne, May 27, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vintage Energy Ltd ( ASX:VEN ) is pleased to provide an update on the Odin-1 exploration well in the Cooper Basin.Cooper Basin - PRL 211 (Vintage 42.5% and operator, Metgasco Ltd ( ASX:MEL ) 21.25%, Bridgeport (Cooper Basin) Pty Ltd 21.25%, Impress (Cooper Basin) Pty Ltd 15%)The Odin-1 exploration well reached total depth at 3,140 metres at 8:20pm on Wednesday, 26 May 2021. Extensive gas shows were encountered in sandstones through the primary target Toolachee and Patchawarra formations, as well as a basal sand in the Epsilon Formation.Operations are now focused on conditioning the hole prior to running the wireline evaluation program to further investigate the gas shows. Results from this wireline evaluation will be communicated to the market once complete.To view figures, please visit:About Vintage Energy Ltd

