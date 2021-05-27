

BurnVoir Appointed Financial Adviser

Melbourne, May 28, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vintage Energy Ltd ( ASX:VEN ) is pleased to announce the appointment of leading independent finance advisory group, BurnVoir Corporate Finance Limited ("BurnVoir"), as financial adviser.BurnVoir will work with Vintage to investigate and potentially secure attractive, flexible, non-equity based funding packages for the development of projects within the Vintage asset portfolio, aimed at maximising value for Vintage shareholders. The development projects of focus are the Vali Field, which will seek to supply gas to the eastern Australia gas market, and Nangwarry, which is a carbon dioxide discovery with the potential to produce food grade CO2 used in the beverage, medical devices and storage industries, to name a few.Commenting on the BurnVoir appointment, Neil Gibbins, Vintage Managing Director, said "BurnVoir has extensive experience in arranging finance for high quality projects similar to those within the Vintage portfolio. We very much look forward to working closely with BurnVoir to investigate and potentially execute optimal funding solutions for the exciting Vali and Nangwarry projects as they move toward development decisions."About BurnVoir Corporate FinanceBurnVoir Corporate Finance is a leading independent Australian investment and advisory firm with extensive experience and a strong track record in financial services across the energy, resources and infrastructure sectors. Details on BurnVoir can be found at burnvoir.com.auAbout Vintage Energy Ltd

Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) has been established to acquire, explore and develop energy assets principally within, but not limited to, Australia, to take advantage of a generally favourable energy pricing outlook.