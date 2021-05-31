

Baleen Tender Program commenced

Perth, May 31, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited ( ASX:BPH ) is pleased to announce investee Advent Energy Ltd's wholly owned subsidiary, Asset Energy, has issued a Call For Tender for the provision of subsea wellhead equipment, materials and associated services for the Baleen drilling program.This equipment provides the 'foundation' for the Baleen well and is the first stage of well construction.This is an important step in the preparation and planning for the Baleen-1 well ensures that Asset will be ready to commence drilling after relevant approvals have been received.When the well has reached total depth and been fully evaluated, the well will be plugged and abandoned in line with pre-drill planning as an exploration well, and the well head and associated equipment well be removed from the seabed.PEP11 interests are:Advent Energy Ltd 85%Bounty Oil and Gas NL ( ASX:BUY ) 15%About BPH Energy Limited

