

iSignthis Increases Stake in NSX Ltd via Placement

Melbourne, June 2, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - iSignthis Ltd ( ASX:ISX ) ( FRA:TA8 ) discloses that, consistent with the ISX Group's strategy outlined in the previous announcements of 28th May 2020 and 20th February 2020, the Company's subsidiary ISX Financial EU Ltd ("ISXEU") has taken up the option to participate in the NSX Limited ( ASX: NSX ) $3.5m capital raise.Additionally:- The ISXEU placement is subject to a successful NSXL shareholders vote.- The placement amount applied for by ISXEU was for One Million Dollars (A$1m) at the placement price of $0.14/share, for 7,142,857 shares.- At successful completion, the Group will hold approximately 20.018% of the NSXL.- The Group can exceed the 20% takeover threshold under Corporations Act s611, item 9.- Average acquisition price per share is $0.124 for the Group (inclusive of this placement)- The Company also currently maintains its 59.0% interest in the Delivery versus Payment company, ClearPay Pty Ltd, with the NSXL holding 41% interestThe NSXL is now well positioned to continue funding of execution of its strategy with regards to its wholly owned subsidiary, the ASIC licensed Tier 1 Australian Securities market, the National Stock Exchange of Australia ("NSXA").The NSXA has transformed to become Australia's alternative securities market, and in particular for emerging, high tech and leading-edge companies.About iSignthis Ltd

iSignthis Ltd (ASX:ISX) (FRA:TA8) is a hybrid monetary financial institution and also a RegTech leader in remote identity verification, payment authentication with deposit taking, transactional banking and payment processing capability. iSignthis provides an end-to-end on-boarding service for merchants, with a unified payment, electronic money and identity service via our Paydentity(TM) and ISXPay(R) solutions.

By converging payments and identity, iSignthis delivers regulatory compliance to an enhanced customer due diligence standard, offering global reach to any of the world's 4.2Bn 'bank verified' card or account holders, that can be remotely on-boarded to meet the Customer Due Diligence requirements of AML regulated merchants in as little as 3 to 5 minutes. Paydentity(TM) has now onboarded and verified more than 1.5m persons to an AML KYC standard.

iSignthis Paydentity(TM) service is the trusted back office solution for regulated entities, allowing merchants to stay ahead of the regulatory curve, and focus on growing their core business. iSignthis' subsidiary, iSignthis eMoney Ltd, trades as ISXPay(R), and is an EEA authorised eMoney Monetary Financial Institution, offering card acquiring in the EEA, and Australia.

ISXPay(R) is a principal member of Mastercard Inc, Diners, Discover, (China) Union Pay International and JCB International, an American Express aggregator, and provides merchants with access to payments via alternative methods including SEPA, Poli Payments, Sofort, PRZ24 and others.

Probanx Solutions Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of iSignthis Ltd, provides API based access to CORE Banking solutions, SEPA Core, SEPA Instant and SEPA business scheme, for neobanks, banks, credit unions and emoney institutions, and provides a bridge to the Eurosystem's Central Bank of Lithuania's CENTROLink service.