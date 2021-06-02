

ATP 2021 Update

Melbourne, June 8, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vintage Energy Ltd ( ASX:VEN ) is pleased to provide an update on interpreted gas pay in the successful Vali-2 well and the soon to be spudded Vali-3 well in the Cooper Basin.- Vali-2 delivers greater net gas pay than Vali-1 ST1- 150 metres of net gas pay interpreted primarily in the Toolachee and Patchawarra formations (80 metres of net gas pay interpreted in Vali-1 ST1)- SLR184 rig mobilising to site at Vali-3, spud expected over coming daysCooper Basin - ATP 2021 (Vintage 50% and operator, Metgasco Ltd 25% ( ASX:MEL ), Bridgeport (Cooper Basin) Pty Ltd 25%)The Vali-2 well was drilled to total depth of 3,240 metres and cased for production. Wireline logging confirmed the presence of gas in the Toolachee and Patchawarra formations and Tirrawarra Sandstone, with a gas sample recovered via MDT from the Toolachee. It is expected that the discovery of gas in the Toolachee Formation will add to reserves estimates in the Vali Field, with an independent reserve assessment by ERCE planned once the Vali-3 appraisal well has been drilled.Vali-2 has 24 metres of stacked net gas pay in the Toolachee Formation, with an 8% porosity cut off, which is distributed between three thick sandstone packages and five thinner ones. A gas gradient was established through MDT pressure measurements and a gas sample was recovered. Analysis of the sample indicates the Toolachee gas has a higher percentage of hydrocarbons at 82% (75% methane, 4% ethane, 3% other hydrocarbons) and 18% inert gases, compared with the Patchawarra gas in Vali-1 ST1, which has around 76% hydrocarbons and 24% inert gases. The wireline logging and MDT results indicate that the Toolachee reservoir could flow without the need for fracture stimulation.The Patchawarra Formation is estimated to have 117 metres of conventional and low permeability net gas pay, with a 6% porosity cut off (80 metres in Vali-1ST1 with a 6% porosity cut off), that is distributed over 18 sandstone packages, with the Tirrawarra Sandstone having nine metres of conventional and low permeability net gas pay (two metres in Vali-1 ST1), both of which had a 6% porosity cut off. Production from these formations will likely be optimised by fracture stimulation.The SLR184 rig is being mobilised to the Vali-3 well site after having been delayed by three days due to concentrated rain in the local area. It is anticipated that Vali-3 will be spudded over the coming days and take approximately three weeks to drill.To view tables and figures, please visit:About Vintage Energy Ltd

