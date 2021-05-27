

CEO presentation to AGM

Sydney, June 15, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - This presentation has been prepared by Etherstack plc ( ASX:ESK ). The information in this presentation is for information purposes only and is not investment, financial product, legal or tax advice.This presentation contains summary information about the activities of Etherstack and subsidiaries. The information in this presentation does not purport to be complete nor does it purport to contain all the information that a prospective investor may require in evaluating a possible investment in Etherstack.Strategic business development: MCPTX (4G/5G)- In June 2020, the company entered into a Global Teaming agreement with Samsung setting out the framework for Mission Critical Push-To-Talk (MCPTT) over LTE solutions to Samsung customers, specifically being telecommunications carriers and governments, utilising Etherstack's digital LMR soft-switching technologies- In February 2021, The company entered into a US$1.2 million agreement with Samsung for solution integration activities for the telecommunications carrier market- As outlined in recent trading updates, Etherstack expects initial carrier deals to be completed and announced imminentlyStrategic business development: Defence & Govt Comms- As previously advised by management during FY2020, the company is positively exposed to government infrastructure and defence spending trends- This has translated into multiple contracts with Australian, UK, Canadian & US government entities, with over A$5m of new contracts being announced since December- Further pursuits are currently underway with expected announcements in H2 should the company be successful in awardStrategic business development: Resources- The resource sector utilises essential digital radio communications networks of the same type as used in public safety and utilities for essential operations at mining facilities- Etherstack has made a concerted push into this sector in the past 18 months and has been rewarded with multiple network awards for a major iron ore producer in the Pilbara- These resources networks are large infrastructure projects and have a similar "sticky" long term support revenue tail as government and utility infrastructure projectsBusiness as usual growth- Our traditional LMR infrastructure business continues to grow as evidenced by the continuous recurring revenue growth the company has enjoyed over the past 6 years, underpinning profitability and stability in baseline revenuesUpdated financial guidance, 27 May 2021- "The Company now expects revenue for the half year ending 30 June 2021 to be in the range of US$3.5m to US$4.0m, representing an increase over the corresponding H1 period in 2020 of between approximately 46% to 66%"- The company expects FY2021 (31 Dec) to significantly outperform FY2020To view the full presentation, please visit:About Etherstack Plc

Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is a wireless technology company specialising in developing, manufacturing and licensing mission critical radio technologies for wireless equipment manufacturers and network operators around the globe. With a particular focus in the public safety, defence, utilities, transportation and resource sectors, Etherstack's technology and solutions can be found in radio communications equipment used in the most demanding situations. The company has Research and Development facilities in London, Sydney, New York and Yokohama.