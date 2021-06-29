

Vali-3 Reaches Total Depth

Melbourne, June 29, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vintage Energy Ltd ( ASX:VEN ) is pleased to provide a brief update on the Vali-3 well in the Cooper Basin.Cooper Basin - ATP 2021 (Vintage 50% and operator, Metgasco Ltd ( ASX:MEL ) 25%, Bridgeport Cooper Basin Pty Ltd 25%)The Vali-3 well reached total depth at 3,186 metres at 4:45 am on Monday, 28 June 2021. Vintage, as operator, is pleased to report that the well was drilled with no safety incidents.In addition to the gas shows observed previously in the Nappamerri and Toolachee formations, shows were also observed in the Epsilon and Patchawarra formations and the Tirrawarra Sandstone. Over the coming days wireline logs will be completed to evaluate the hydrocarbon shows observed while drilling.The primary objective of Vali-3 is to appraise the extent of the deeper Patchawarra Formation gas accumulation discovered in Vali-1 ST1 and confirmed in Vali-2.About Vintage Energy Ltd

